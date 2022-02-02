Local Sports Schedule for 2-3 Feb 2, 2022 18 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP SWIMMINGTBA – Rome, Darlington, Floyd County qualifiers at GHSA State Meet (Georgia Tech)PREP SOCCER5 p.m. – Temple girls at Coosa5:45 p.m. – Chattooga girls at Model7 p.m. – Temple boys at CoosaCOLLEGE BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Shorter women at Lee8 p.m. – Shorter men at Lee Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Flatrock Baptist Church vandalized with racial slurs 'Multiple ounces of cocaine and marijuana': Three arrested at Nixon Avenue residence on drug trafficking charges Acworth man indicted on murder charge in Robin Hood Road shooting Top Hat Formal Wear business and building being sold State Senate passes tax incentives for living organ donors Local Events Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back