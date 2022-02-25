Saturday, Feb. 26

PREP BASKETBALL

1 p.m. – Unity Christian girls vs. Arlington Christian Academy (GAPPS AA State Tournament Championship Game)

6 p.m. – Model boys at Thomasville (Class AA State Tournament Second Round)

PREP BASEBALL

11 a.m. – Pepperell vs. Banks County (North Georgia Showdown, Pepperell High)

11 a.m. – Model at Calhoun

11:30 a.m. – Rome vs. Jeff Davis (at Pooler, Ga.)

12 p.m. – Armuchee at Adairsville (doubleheader)

1:30 p.m. – Darlington vs. Paulding County (at Temple High)

3:30 p.m. – Model vs. Gordon Lee (at Calhoun High)

4 p.m. – Darlington at Temple

4 p.m. – Pepperell vs. Haralson County (North Georgia Showdown, Pepperell High)

PREP TRACK AND FIELD

9 a.m. – Rome girls, boys at Purple Hurricane Invitational (Cartersville High)

TBA – Model, Darlington girls, boys at Pepperell Relays (Pepperell High)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

2 p.m. – Christian Brothers women at Shorter

3 p.m. – Georgia Highlands men at Albany Technical College

4 p.m. – Christian Brothers men at Shorter

4 p.m. – Berry men vs. Birmingham-Southern (SAA Tournament Semifinals, at Berry College)

5 p.m. – Berry women vs. Oglethorpe (SAA Tournament Semifinals, at Rhodes College)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m. – Shorter at West Florida (doubleheader)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m. – Berry at Rhodes (doubleheader)

2 p.m. – Shorter at West Florida (doubleheader)

COLLEGE TENNIS

10 a.m. – Shorter men, women vs. Huntingdon (at Montromery, Ala.)

1 p.m. – Shorter women vs. Central-Alabama (at Montgomery, Ala.)

1 p.m. – Shorter men at Marion Military Institute

COLLEGE LACROSSE

1 p.m. – Methodist University men at Berry

4 p.m. – Pfeiffer University women at Berry

COLLEGE EQUESTRIAN

TBA – Berry at IHSA Regionals Hunt Seat and Western (Hattiesburg, Miss.)

Sunday, Feb. 27

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2 p.m. – Shorter at West Florida

3 p.m – Berry at Rhodes

COLLEGE LACROSSE

1 p.m. – UVA-Wise women at Shorter

Monday, Feb. 28

PREP SOCCER

5 p.m. – Coosa girls at Pepperell

5 p.m. – Model girls at Calhoun

5:30 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Darlington

7 p.m. – Coosa boys at Pepperell

7 p.m. – Model boys at Calhoun

7:30 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Darlington

PREP BASEBALL

4 p.m. – Coosa at Darlington

5:30 p.m. – Pepperell at Gordon Lee

PREP TENNIS

4 p.m. – Hillgrove girls, boys at Rome

4 p.m. – Trion girls, boys at Coosa (Rome Tennis Center)

TBA – Central-Carroll girls, boys at Darlington

COLLEGE GOLF

TBA – Shorter men at Mississippi College

