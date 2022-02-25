Local Sports Schedule for 2-26 to 2-28 Feb 25, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Saturday, Feb. 26PREP BASKETBALL1 p.m. – Unity Christian girls vs. Arlington Christian Academy (GAPPS AA State Tournament Championship Game)6 p.m. – Model boys at Thomasville (Class AA State Tournament Second Round)PREP BASEBALL11 a.m. – Pepperell vs. Banks County (North Georgia Showdown, Pepperell High)11 a.m. – Model at Calhoun11:30 a.m. – Rome vs. Jeff Davis (at Pooler, Ga.)12 p.m. – Armuchee at Adairsville (doubleheader)1:30 p.m. – Darlington vs. Paulding County (at Temple High)3:30 p.m. – Model vs. Gordon Lee (at Calhoun High)4 p.m. – Darlington at Temple4 p.m. – Pepperell vs. Haralson County (North Georgia Showdown, Pepperell High)PREP TRACK AND FIELD9 a.m. – Rome girls, boys at Purple Hurricane Invitational (Cartersville High)TBA – Model, Darlington girls, boys at Pepperell Relays (Pepperell High)COLLEGE BASKETBALL2 p.m. – Christian Brothers women at Shorter3 p.m. – Georgia Highlands men at Albany Technical College4 p.m. – Christian Brothers men at Shorter4 p.m. – Berry men vs. Birmingham-Southern (SAA Tournament Semifinals, at Berry College)5 p.m. – Berry women vs. Oglethorpe (SAA Tournament Semifinals, at Rhodes College)COLLEGE BASEBALL2 p.m. – Shorter at West Florida (doubleheader)COLLEGE SOFTBALL1 p.m. – Berry at Rhodes (doubleheader)2 p.m. – Shorter at West Florida (doubleheader)COLLEGE TENNIS10 a.m. – Shorter men, women vs. Huntingdon (at Montromery, Ala.)1 p.m. – Shorter women vs. Central-Alabama (at Montgomery, Ala.)1 p.m. – Shorter men at Marion Military InstituteCOLLEGE LACROSSE1 p.m. – Methodist University men at Berry4 p.m. – Pfeiffer University women at BerryCOLLEGE EQUESTRIANTBA – Berry at IHSA Regionals Hunt Seat and Western (Hattiesburg, Miss.)Sunday, Feb. 27COLLEGE SOFTBALL2 p.m. – Shorter at West Florida3 p.m – Berry at RhodesCOLLEGE LACROSSE1 p.m. – UVA-Wise women at ShorterMonday, Feb. 28PREP SOCCER5 p.m. – Coosa girls at Pepperell5 p.m. – Model girls at Calhoun5:30 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Darlington7 p.m. – Coosa boys at Pepperell7 p.m. – Model boys at Calhoun7:30 p.m. – Armuchee boys at DarlingtonPREP BASEBALL4 p.m. – Coosa at Darlington5:30 p.m. – Pepperell at Gordon LeePREP TENNIS4 p.m. – Hillgrove girls, boys at Rome4 p.m. – Trion girls, boys at Coosa (Rome Tennis Center)TBA – Central-Carroll girls, boys at DarlingtonCOLLEGE GOLFTBA – Shorter men at Mississippi College Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now A transformation is in the works – and more will be needed Arrest made in multi-county theft ring, over $80,000 worth of merchandise recovered so far Experience The Early Way on Broad: Store stretches the boundaries of boutique shopping Swims family pauses Dixie Speedway events St. Mary's deacon killed in Chattooga wreck Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back