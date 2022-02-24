PREP BASKETBALL

6 p.m. – Rome girls at Grovetown (Class AAAAAA State Tournament Second Round)

7:30 p.m. – Coosa boys at Northeast-Macon (Class AA State Tournament Second Round)

PREP SOCCER

5 p.m. – Pepperell girls at Fannin County

5 p.m. – Model boys at Heritage

5:30 p.m. – Rome girls at Dalton

5:30 p.m. – LFO girls at Armuchee

7 p.m. – Pepperell boys at Fannin County

7 p.m. – Model girls at Heritage

7 p.m. – Rome boys at Dalton

7:30 p.m. – LFO boys at Armuchee

PREP BASEBALL

4 p.m. – Gordon Central at Armuchee

5:30 p.m. – Coosa at Bremen

6:30 p.m. – Rome vs. Richmond Hill (at Pooler, Ga.)

PREP LACROSSE

TBA – Darlington girls, boys at River Ridge

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m. – Georgia Highlands women vs. East Georgia State (GCAA Tournament semifinals, Georgia Highlands College)

COLLEGE TENNIS

2 p.m. – Shorter men, women at Auburn-Montgomery

COLLEGE BASEBALL

TBA – Shorter at West Florida

COLLEGE EQUESTRIAN

TBA – Berry at Mississippi State

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you