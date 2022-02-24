Local Sports Schedule for 2-25 Feb 24, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Rome girls at Grovetown (Class AAAAAA State Tournament Second Round)7:30 p.m. – Coosa boys at Northeast-Macon (Class AA State Tournament Second Round)PREP SOCCER5 p.m. – Pepperell girls at Fannin County5 p.m. – Model boys at Heritage5:30 p.m. – Rome girls at Dalton5:30 p.m. – LFO girls at Armuchee7 p.m. – Pepperell boys at Fannin County7 p.m. – Model girls at Heritage7 p.m. – Rome boys at Dalton7:30 p.m. – LFO boys at ArmucheePREP BASEBALL4 p.m. – Gordon Central at Armuchee5:30 p.m. – Coosa at Bremen6:30 p.m. – Rome vs. Richmond Hill (at Pooler, Ga.)PREP LACROSSETBA – Darlington girls, boys at River RidgeCOLLEGE BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Georgia Highlands women vs. East Georgia State (GCAA Tournament semifinals, Georgia Highlands College)COLLEGE TENNIS2 p.m. – Shorter men, women at Auburn-MontgomeryCOLLEGE BASEBALLTBA – Shorter at West FloridaCOLLEGE EQUESTRIANTBA – Berry at Mississippi State Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Arrest made in multi-county theft ring, over $80,000 worth of merchandise recovered so far A transformation is in the works – and more will be needed Floyd Schools appealing fines from alleged school board member comments at Pepperell basketball game Swims family pauses Dixie Speedway events Experience The Early Way on Broad: Store stretches the boundaries of boutique shopping Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back