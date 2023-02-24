Saturday, Feb. 25
PREP BASKETBALL
12 p.m. – Unity Christian girls vs. Horizon Christian (GAPPS State Championship Game, at Ace Academy, Macon)
6 p.m. – Washington boys at Model (Class AA State Tournament Second Round)
6 p.m. – Mt. Pisgah Christian boys at Darlington (Class A Division I State Tournament Second Round)
7:30 p.m. – Galloway girls at Darlington (Class A Division I State Tournament Second Round)
PREP SOCCER
3 p.m. – Harris County girls at Rome
9 p.m. – Dalton Academy boys at Rome
PREP BASEBALL
10 a.m. – Darlington vs. Fannin County (Baseball at the Beach, Brunswick)
1 p.m. – North Hall at Armuchee (doubleheader)
PREP TRACK
9 a.m. – Pepperell, Darlington, Model at Pepperell Relays (Pepperell High)
PREP GOLF
4 p.m. – Rome boys at Coal Mt. Classic (Hampton Golf Village)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
2 p.m. – Union women at Shorter
2 p.m. – Central Georgia Technical women at Georgia Highlands
3 p.m. – Berry men vs. Birmingham-Southern (SAA Championship Semifinals, at Berry)
3 p.m. – Berry women vs. Centre (SAA Championship Semifinals, at Centre)
3 p.m. – Georgia Highlands men at South Georgia Technical
4 p.m. – Union men at Shorter
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m. – Shorter at Mississippi College (doubleheader)
4:30 p.m. – Berry vs. Susquehanna (D3 College Showcase, Kannapolis, N.C.)
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m. – Berry vs. Whittenberg (at Maryville College)
2 p.m. – Berry at Maryville
3 p.m. – Shorter at Mississippi College (doubleheader)
COLLEGE TENNIS
10 a.m. – Shorter men, women at West Alabama
12 p.m. – Snead State women at Berry (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)
COLLEGE LACROSSE
12 p.m. – Emmanuel women at Shorter
12 p.m. – Methodist women at Berry
4 p.m. – Berry men at Goucher College
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL
8 a.m. – Tennessee Tech at Berry (Berry Beach Kickoff)
2 p.m. – Tennessee Tech at Berry (Berry Beach Kickoff)
COLLEGE EQUESTRIAN
9 a.m. – Berry at UGA IHSA Hunt Seat 2 (Athens)
Sunday, Feb. 26
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4:30 p.m. – Berry vs. Washington and Lee (D3 College Showcase, Kannapolis, N.C.)
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
10 a.m. – Berry vs. Whittenberg (at Maryville College)
2 p.m. – Berry at Maryville
2 p.m. – Shorter at Mississippi College
COLLEGE EQUESTRIAN
9 a.m. – Berry at IHSA Hunt Seat Regionals (Athens)
Monday, Feb. 27
PREP SOCCER
5 p.m. – Fannin County girls at Pepperell
5 p.m. – Trion boys at Coosa
7 p.m. – Fannin County boys at Pepperell
7 p.m. – Trion girls at Coosa
BASEBALL
5 p.m. – Darlington at Model
5:30 p.m. – Coosa at LFO
PREP TENNIS
4 p.m. – Darlington at Coosa (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)
4:30 p.m. – Model vs. Pepperell (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)
4 p.m. – Rome at Calhoun
PREP GOLF
4 p.m. – Pepperell, Cedartown at Rome (Stonebridge)
COLLEGE GOLF
TBA – Shorter men at Bulldog Clash (Pawley’s Island, S.C.)