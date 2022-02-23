Local Sports Schedule for 2-24 Feb 23, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP SOCCER5 p.m. – Model girls at Chattooga5 p.m. – Coosa girls at Coahulla Creek6:30 p.m. – Model boys at Chattooga7 p.m. – Coosa boys at Coahulla CreekPREP BASEBALL5 p.m. – Coosa at Adairsville5:30 p.m. – Armuchee at CassPREP TENNIS4 p.m. – Rome girls, boys at AlexanderTBA – Darlington girls, boys at CalhounPREP TRACKTBA – Pepperell at DarlingtonCOLLEGE BASKETBALL5:30 p.m. – Union women at Shorter7:30 p.m. – Union men at Shorter Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Arrest made in multi-county theft ring, over $80,000 worth of merchandise recovered so far A transformation is in the works – and more will be needed Floyd Schools appealing fines from alleged school board member comments at Pepperell basketball game Swims family pauses Dixie Speedway events Experience The Early Way on Broad: Store stretches the boundaries of boutique shopping Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back