Local Sports Schedule for 2-22 Feb 21, 2022 PREP BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Model girls at Heard County (Class AA State Tournament First Round)6 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Commerce (Class A Public State Tournament First Round)7 p.m. – Darlington girls at Hebron Christian (Class A Private State Tournament First Round)7:30 p.m. – Rome boys at River Ridge (Class AAAAAA State Tournament First Round)PREP SOCCER5 p.m. – Model girls at Pepperell5 p.m. – Coosa girls at Woodland5:30 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Cass7 p.m. – Model boys at Pepperell7 p.m. – Coosa boys at Woodland7:30 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Cass8 p.m. – River Ridge girls at RomePREP BASEBALL5:30 p.m. – Model at Lovett5:55 p.m. – Christian Heritage at RomePREP TENNIS4 p.m. – Rome girls, boys at Douglas County4 p.m. – Coosa girls, boys at Gordon CentralCOLLEGE BASEBALL1 p.m. – Clark Atlanta at Shorter4 p.m. – Berry at PiedmontCOLLEGE TENNIS2:30 p.m. – Berry men at Piedmont