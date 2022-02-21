PREP BASKETBALL

6 p.m. – Model girls at Heard County (Class AA State Tournament First Round)

6 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Commerce (Class A Public State Tournament First Round)

7 p.m. – Darlington girls at Hebron Christian (Class A Private State Tournament First Round)

7:30 p.m. – Rome boys at River Ridge (Class AAAAAA State Tournament First Round)

PREP SOCCER

5 p.m. – Model girls at Pepperell

5 p.m. – Coosa girls at Woodland

5:30 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Cass

7 p.m. – Model boys at Pepperell

7 p.m. – Coosa boys at Woodland

7:30 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Cass

8 p.m. – River Ridge girls at Rome

PREP BASEBALL

5:30 p.m. – Model at Lovett

5:55 p.m. – Christian Heritage at Rome

PREP TENNIS

4 p.m. – Rome girls, boys at Douglas County

4 p.m. – Coosa girls, boys at Gordon Central

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m. – Clark Atlanta at Shorter

4 p.m. – Berry at Piedmont

COLLEGE TENNIS

2:30 p.m. – Berry men at Piedmont

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you