Local Sports Schedule for 2-2 Jan 31, 2022 PREP BASKETBALL6 p.m. – BEST Academy boys at ArmucheeCOLLEGE BASKETBALL5:30 p.m. – Georgia Highlands women at South Georgia Technical7 p.m. – Georgia Highlands men at Central Georgia TechnicalCOLLEGE LACROSSE5 p.m. – Point men at Shorter