Local Sports Schedule for 2-2 Feb 1, 2023 PREP BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Unity Christian girls at Excel Christian7:30 p.m. – Unity Christian boys at Excel ChristianPREP SOCCER5 p.m. – Woodland girls at Coosa7 p.m. – Woodland boys at CoosaPREP TENNIS4:30 p.m. – Calhoun girls, boys at Rome (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)COLLEGE BASKETBALL6:30 p.m. – Shorter women at Montevallo8:30 p.m. – Shorter men at Montevallo