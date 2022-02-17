Local Sports Schedule for 2-18 Feb 17, 2022 42 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP SOCCER5:30 p.m. – Northwest Whitfield girls at Rome7:30 p.m. – Northwest Whitfield boys at RomePREP BASEBALL5:30 p.m. – Pepperell at Rockmart5:55 p.m. – Rome at RidgelandCOLLEGE LACROSSE7 p.m. – Berry women at Southwestern UniversityCOLLEGE TENNIS4:30 p.m. – Shorter men, women at Rhodes College Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now 10-year-old child dies in Cartersville house fire Salon Ten 17: Blossoming at 20 years old Gazpacho gaffes and crack pipes -- this is the level political discourse has fallen to Police release images of thieves that broke into Turner McCall Blvd. pharmacy Jury list for Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back