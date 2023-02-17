TBA – Pepperell, Model, Armuchee, Coosa, Darlington, Rome qualifiers at GHSA State Traditional Tournament (Macon Centreplex)
12 p.m. – Adairsville at Darlington (doubleheader)
1 p.m. – New Manchester at Armuchee (doubleheader)
1 p.m. – Middle Georgia Prep women at Georgia Highlands
3 p.m. – Georgia Highlands men at Andrew College
11 a.m. – Union University at Shorter (doubleheader)
1 p.m. – Pfeiffer at Berry (doubleheader)
1 p.m. – Berry at Belhaven (doubleheader)
1 p.m. – Union University at Shorter (Alto Park, doubleheader)
TBA – Berry men, women at Sewanee
TBA – Shorter men, women at South Caroline
11 a.m. – Berry women at Pfeiffer
1 p.m. – Greensboro men at Berry
1 p.m. – Chowan men at Shorter
6 p.m. – Anderson women at Shorter
9 a.m. – Berry vs. Loyola-New Orleans (Huntingdon College Beach Bash, Montgomery, Ala.)
2 p.m. – Berry vs. the University of Mobile (Huntingdon College Beach Bash, Montgomery, Ala.)
9 a.m. – Berry at Berry IHSA Hunt Seat (Mt. Berry, Ga.)
1 p.m. – Oglethorpe women at Berry (SAA Championship Quarterfinals)
3 p.m. – Centre men at Berry (SAA Championship Quarterfinals)
1 p.m. – Pfeiffer at Berry
1 p.m. – Union University at Shorter (Alto Park)
12 p.m. – Berry women at Guilford
9 a.m. – Berry at Berry IHSA Western 2 (Mt. Berry, Ga.)
9 a.m. – Berry at Berry IHSA Western Regionals (Mt. Berry, Ga.)
5:30 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Model
7:30 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Model
5 p.m. – Rome at Christian Heritage
5:30 p.m. – Pepperell at Adairsville
5:30 p.m. – Coosa at Sonoraville
5:55 p.m. – Darlington at Paulding County
4 p.m. – Rockmart at Coosa (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)
4 p.m. – Unity Christian at Model (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)
TBA – Shorter women at Battle at Hilton Head (Hilton Head, S.C.)
