Local Sports Schedule for 2-17 Feb 16, 2022

PREP BASKETBALL
4 p.m. – Darlington girls vs. North Cobb Christian (Region 7-A Private Tournament, Mt. Paran Christian School)
4 p.m. – Model girls vs. Chattooga (Region 7-AA Tournament, Fannin County High)
5:30 p.m. – Model boys vs. Coosa (Region 7-AA Tournament, Fannin County High)
6 p.m. – Darlington boys vs. North Cobb Christian (Region 7-A Private Tournament, Christian Heritage School)
7 p.m. – Rome girls vs. East Paulding (Region 5-AAAAAA Tournament, Alexander High)
8:30 p.m. – Rome boys vs. Alexander (Region 5-AAAAAA Tournament, Alexander High)

PREP SOCCER
5 p.m. – Coosa girls at Gordon Central
5:30 p.m. – Chattooga girls at Darlington
5:30 p.m. – Cartersville girls at Armuchee
7 p.m. – Coosa boys at Gordon Central
7:30 p.m. – Model boys at Darlington
7:30 p.m. – Cartersville boys at Armuchee

PREP BASEBALL
4 p.m. – Temple at Darlington

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m. – Georgia Highlands men at South Georgia State
6:30 p.m. – Shorter women at West Florida
8:30 p.m. – Shorter men at West Florida