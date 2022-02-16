PREP BASKETBALL

4 p.m. – Darlington girls vs. North Cobb Christian (Region 7-A Private Tournament, Mt. Paran Christian School)

4 p.m. – Model girls vs. Chattooga (Region 7-AA Tournament, Fannin County High)

5:30 p.m. – Model boys vs. Coosa (Region 7-AA Tournament, Fannin County High)

6 p.m. – Darlington boys vs. North Cobb Christian (Region 7-A Private Tournament, Christian Heritage School)

7 p.m. – Rome girls vs. East Paulding (Region 5-AAAAAA Tournament, Alexander High)

8:30 p.m. – Rome boys vs. Alexander (Region 5-AAAAAA Tournament, Alexander High)

PREP SOCCER

5 p.m. – Coosa girls at Gordon Central

5:30 p.m. – Chattooga girls at Darlington

5:30 p.m. – Cartersville girls at Armuchee

7 p.m. – Coosa boys at Gordon Central

7:30 p.m. – Model boys at Darlington

7:30 p.m. – Cartersville boys at Armuchee

PREP BASEBALL

4 p.m. – Temple at Darlington

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m. – Georgia Highlands men at South Georgia State

6:30 p.m. – Shorter women at West Florida

8:30 p.m. – Shorter men at West Florida

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you