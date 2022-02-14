Local Sports Schedule for 2-16 Feb 14, 2022 53 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP SOCCER5:30 p.m. – Pepperell girls at Cass7:30 p.m. – Pepperell boys at CassPREP BASEBALL4 p.m. – Rockmart at PepperellPREP TENNIS4 p.m. – Cedartown at Coosa (Rome Tennis Center)COLLEGE BASKETBALL5:30 p.m. – East Georgia State women at Georgia Highlands6 p.m. – Oglethorpe women at Berry8 p.m. – Oglethorpe men at Berry Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now 10-year-old child dies in Cartersville house fire Salon Ten 17: Blossoming at 20 years old Two charged with meth trafficking, weapons violations in two separate investigations After standoff at Kennesaw motel, Cobb police arrest Silver Creek man on drug charges, accused of trashing room Gazpacho gaffes and crack pipes -- this is the level political discourse has fallen to Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back