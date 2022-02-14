PREP SOCCER

5:30 p.m. – Pepperell girls at Cass

7:30 p.m. – Pepperell boys at Cass

PREP BASEBALL

4 p.m. – Rockmart at Pepperell

PREP TENNIS

4 p.m. – Cedartown at Coosa (Rome Tennis Center)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m. – East Georgia State women at Georgia Highlands

6 p.m. – Oglethorpe women at Berry

8 p.m. – Oglethorpe men at Berry

