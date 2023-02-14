Local Sports Schedule for 2-15 Feb 14, 2023 38 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Rome boys vs. Etowah (Region 6-AAAAAA Tournament, at Rome High)PREP BASEBALL5 p.m. – Coosa at Model5:30 p.m. – Christian Heritage at Rome5:45 p.m. – Pepperell at RockmartPREP TENNISTBA – Pepperell at RockmartCOLLEGE BASKETBALL5:30 p.m. – Albany Technical women at Georgia Highlands6 p.m. – Berry women at Oglethorpe7:30 p.m. – Southern Crescent Technical men at Georgia Highlands8 p.m. – Berry men at OglethorpeCOLLEGE LACROSSE6 p.m. – LaGrange men at Berry Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now DeSoto Theatre evacuated late Friday after strong smell of smoke from an apparent HVAC issue; performances continuing as planned Rome man convicted on rape, child molestation charges Around Town: Latest 'scoop' on Honeycream. Coosa Valley Credit Union growing again Teen shot during altercation at Calhoun Walmart Five Points: A once bustling hub of Rome's Black business community Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.