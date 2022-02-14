Local Sports Schedule for 2-15 Feb 14, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP BASKETBALL4 p.m. – Armuchee girls vs. Gordon Lee (Region 6-A Public Tournament, Armuchee High)4 p.m. – Pepperell girls vs. Gordon Central (Region 7-AA Tournament, Fannin County High)6 p.m. – Rome boys vs. South Paulding (Region 5-AAAAAA Tournament, Carrollton High)7 p.m. – Mt. Paran Christian boys at Darlington (Region 7-A Private Tournament)7 p.m. – Model/Coosa girls vs. Dade County (Region 7-AA Tournament, Fannin County High)8:30 p.m. – Coosa boys vs. Pepperell/Gordon Central (Region 7-AA Tournament, Fannin County High)PREP SOCCER5 p.m. – Rome girls at Calhoun5 p.m. – Coosa girls at Armuchee5:30 p.m. – Coahulla Creek girls at Darlington5:30 p.m. – Model girls at Murray County7 p.m. – Coosa boys at Armuchee7:30 p.m. – Coahulla Creek boys at Darlington7:30 p.m. – Model boys at Murray CountyPREP BASEBALL5 p.m. – Armuchee at Gordon Central5 p.m. – Rome at Christian Heritage5:30 p.m. – Coosa at Murray CountyCOLLEGE BASKETBALL7:30 p.m. – East Georgia State men at Georgia HighlandsCOLLEGE BASEBALL4 p.m. – Shorter at Georgia College5 p.m. – Berry at LaGrangeCOLLEGE TENNIS1 p.m. – West Alabama men, women at Shorter2 p.m. – Southeastern men, women at BerryCOLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDTBA – Shorter men, women at Gulf South Conference Indoor Meet (Birmingham, Ala.) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Salon Ten 17: Blossoming at 20 years old 10-year-old child dies in Cartersville house fire Two charged with meth trafficking, weapons violations in two separate investigations After standoff at Kennesaw motel, Cobb police arrest Silver Creek man on drug charges, accused of trashing room Gazpacho gaffes and crack pipes -- this is the level political discourse has fallen to Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back