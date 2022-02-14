PREP BASKETBALL

4 p.m. – Armuchee girls vs. Gordon Lee (Region 6-A Public Tournament, Armuchee High)

4 p.m. – Pepperell girls vs. Gordon Central (Region 7-AA Tournament, Fannin County High)

6 p.m. – Rome boys vs. South Paulding (Region 5-AAAAAA Tournament, Carrollton High)

7 p.m. – Mt. Paran Christian boys at Darlington (Region 7-A Private Tournament)

7 p.m. – Model/Coosa girls vs. Dade County (Region 7-AA Tournament, Fannin County High)

8:30 p.m. – Coosa boys vs. Pepperell/Gordon Central (Region 7-AA Tournament, Fannin County High)

PREP SOCCER

5 p.m. – Rome girls at Calhoun

5 p.m. – Coosa girls at Armuchee

5:30 p.m. – Coahulla Creek girls at Darlington

5:30 p.m. – Model girls at Murray County

7 p.m. – Coosa boys at Armuchee

7:30 p.m. – Coahulla Creek boys at Darlington

7:30 p.m. – Model boys at Murray County

PREP BASEBALL

5 p.m. – Armuchee at Gordon Central

5 p.m. – Rome at Christian Heritage

5:30 p.m. – Coosa at Murray County

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m. – East Georgia State men at Georgia Highlands

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m. – Shorter at Georgia College

5 p.m. – Berry at LaGrange

COLLEGE TENNIS

1 p.m. – West Alabama men, women at Shorter

2 p.m. – Southeastern men, women at Berry

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

TBA – Shorter men, women at Gulf South Conference Indoor Meet (Birmingham, Ala.)

