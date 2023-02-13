Local Sports Schedule for 2-14 Feb 13, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP BASKETBALL4 p.m. – Pepperell girls vs. Trion (Region 7-A Division I Tournament Third-Place Game, at Armuchee High)6 p.m. – Rome girls vs. River Ridge (Region 6-AAAAAA Tournament, at Rome High)7 p.m. – Darlington girls vs. Chattooga (Region 7-A Division I Tournament Championship Game, at Armuchee High)7 p.m. – Model girls vs. TBA (Region 7-AA Tournament, at North Murray High)8:30 p.m. – Darlington boys vs. Chattooga (Region 7-A Division I Tournament Championship Game, at Armuchee High)PREP SOCCER5:30 p.m. – Coosa girls at Darlington5:30 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Unity Christian7 p.m. – Rome girls at Southeast Whitfield7:30 p.m. – Coosa boys at DarlingtonPREP BASEBALL4 p.m. – Model at Coosa4 p.m. – Cedartown at Darlington4 p.m. – Murray County at ArmucheeCOLLEGE BASEBALL1 p.m. – Carson-Newman at ShorterCOLLEGE SOFTBALL3 p.m. – Covenant at Berry (doubleheader)COLLEGE TENNIS1 p.m. – Shorter men, women at LeeCOLLEGE TRACKTBA – Shorter men, women at Gulf South Conference Championship (Birmingham Crossplex, Birmingham, Ala.)COLLEGE GOLFTBA – Shorter women at Spring Kickoff Intercollegiate (Golf Club at South Hampton, St. Augustine, Fla.) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Bartow schools: Student faces battery, assault charges after hitting another child with scissors DeSoto Theatre evacuated late Friday after strong smell of smoke from an apparent HVAC issue; performances continuing as planned Rome man convicted on rape, child molestation charges Around Town: Latest 'scoop' on Honeycream. Coosa Valley Credit Union growing again Around Town: Stacked Hearts event planners opening in downtown Rome. Another billion-dollar Bartow baby. Bad vibes on Broad Street Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.