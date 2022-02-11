Local Sports Schedule for 2-12 to 2-14 Feb 11, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Saturday, Feb. 12PREP WRESTLINGTBA – Pepperell, Model, Coosa qualifiers at Class AA State Traditional Tournament (Macon Centerplex)TBA – Armuchee, Darlington qualifiers at Class A State Traditional Tournament (Macon Centerplex)COLLEGE BASKETBALL4 p.m. – Shorter women at Carver College4 p.m. – Andrew College men at Georgia HighlandsCOLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDTBA – Berry men, women at Samford IndoorTBA – Berry men, women at Sewanee IndoorCOLLEGE BASEBALL12 p.m. – Albany State at Shorter (doubleheader)7 p.m. – Berry vs. Huntingdon College (Millsaps Invitational, Jackson, Miss.)COLLEGE SOFTBALL12 p.m. – Shorter vs. Carson-Newman (Charger Chill Out, Albertville, Ala.)4 p.m. – Shorter vs. Miles College (Charger Chill Out, Albertville, Ala.)COLLEGE LACROSSE12 p.m. – Shorter men at Mars Hill12 p.m. – Shorter women at Emmanuel2 p.m. – Piedmont women at BerryCOLLEGE TENNIS1 p.m. – Clark Atlanta women at ShorterSunday, Feb. 13COLLEGE BASKETBALL1 p.m. – Berry women at Sewanee4 p.m. – Berry men at SewaneeCOLLEGE BASEBALL12 p.m. – Berry vs. Mississippi University for Women (Millsaps Invitational, Jackson, Miss.)COLLEGE SOFTBALL11 a.m. – Shorter vs. University of Indianapolis (Charger Chill Out, Albertville, Ala.)1 p.m. – Maryville at Berry (doubleheader)1 p.m. – Shorter vs. Southern Indiana (Charger Chill Out, Albertville, Ala.)Monday, Feb. 14PREP BASEBALL4 p.m. – Temple at Armuchee5:30 p.m. – Darlington at Cedartown Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Two charged with meth trafficking, weapons violations in two separate investigations Sheriff: Child found after father shot in Haralson County Medical call leads to discovery of drugs, meth lab Fatal wreck reported on Bailey Road Friday Ga. Senate to vote on tax credits as early as Tuesday, with start this year Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back