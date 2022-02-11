Saturday, Feb. 12

PREP WRESTLING

TBA – Pepperell, Model, Coosa qualifiers at Class AA State Traditional Tournament (Macon Centerplex)

TBA – Armuchee, Darlington qualifiers at Class A State Traditional Tournament (Macon Centerplex)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

4 p.m. – Shorter women at Carver College

4 p.m. – Andrew College men at Georgia Highlands

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

TBA – Berry men, women at Samford Indoor

TBA – Berry men, women at Sewanee Indoor

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m. – Albany State at Shorter (doubleheader)

7 p.m. – Berry vs. Huntingdon College (Millsaps Invitational, Jackson, Miss.)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m. – Shorter vs. Carson-Newman (Charger Chill Out, Albertville, Ala.)

4 p.m. – Shorter vs. Miles College (Charger Chill Out, Albertville, Ala.)

COLLEGE LACROSSE

12 p.m. – Shorter men at Mars Hill

12 p.m. – Shorter women at Emmanuel

2 p.m. – Piedmont women at Berry

COLLEGE TENNIS

1 p.m. – Clark Atlanta women at Shorter

Sunday, Feb. 13

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

1 p.m. – Berry women at Sewanee

4 p.m. – Berry men at Sewanee

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m. – Berry vs. Mississippi University for Women (Millsaps Invitational, Jackson, Miss.)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m. – Shorter vs. University of Indianapolis (Charger Chill Out, Albertville, Ala.)

1 p.m. – Maryville at Berry (doubleheader)

1 p.m. – Shorter vs. Southern Indiana (Charger Chill Out, Albertville, Ala.)

Monday, Feb. 14

PREP BASEBALL

4 p.m. – Temple at Armuchee

5:30 p.m. – Darlington at Cedartown

