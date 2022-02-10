Local Sports Schedule for 2-11 Feb 10, 2022 12 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP BASKETBALL4 p.m. – Armuchee girls vs. Drew Charter (Region 6-A Public Tournament, Armuchee High)6 p.m. – Gordon Central girls at Model6 p.m. – Fannin County girls at Pepperell7:30 p.m. – Gordon Central girls at Model7:30 p.m. – Fannin County boys at PepperellPREP WRESTLINGTBA – Pepperell, Model, Coosa qualifiers at Class AA State Traditional Tournament (Macon Centerplex)TBA – Armuchee, Darlington qualifiers at Class A State Traditional Tournament (Macon Centerplex)PREP SOCCER5:30 p.m. – Temple girls at Model7:30 p.m. – Temple girls at ModelCOLLEGE BASKETBALL2 p.m. – Spartanburg Methodist women at Georgia Highlands6 p.m. – Berry women at Centre8 p.m. – Berry men at CentreCOLLEGE BASEBALL1 p.m. – Albany State at Shorter7 p.m. – Berry vs. Millikin University (Millsaps Invitational, Jackson, Miss.)COLLEGE SOFTBALL5 p.m. – Shorter vs. Spring Hill College (Charger Chill Out, Albertville, Ala.)COLLEGE LACROSSE7 p.m. – Southwestern men at Berry Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Medical call leads to discovery of drugs, meth lab Fatal wreck reported on Bailey Road Friday Georgia Senate committee holds hearing on legalizing recreational use of marijuana Two charged with meth trafficking, weapons violations in two separate investigations Sheriff: Child found after father shot in Haralson County Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back