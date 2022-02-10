PREP BASKETBALL

4 p.m. – Armuchee girls vs. Drew Charter (Region 6-A Public Tournament, Armuchee High)

6 p.m. – Gordon Central girls at Model

6 p.m. – Fannin County girls at Pepperell

7:30 p.m. – Gordon Central girls at Model

7:30 p.m. – Fannin County boys at Pepperell

PREP WRESTLING

TBA – Pepperell, Model, Coosa qualifiers at Class AA State Traditional Tournament (Macon Centerplex)

TBA – Armuchee, Darlington qualifiers at Class A State Traditional Tournament (Macon Centerplex)

PREP SOCCER

5:30 p.m. – Temple girls at Model

7:30 p.m. – Temple girls at Model

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

2 p.m. – Spartanburg Methodist women at Georgia Highlands

6 p.m. – Berry women at Centre

8 p.m. – Berry men at Centre

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m. – Albany State at Shorter

7 p.m. – Berry vs. Millikin University (Millsaps Invitational, Jackson, Miss.)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m. – Shorter vs. Spring Hill College (Charger Chill Out, Albertville, Ala.)

COLLEGE LACROSSE

7 p.m. – Southwestern men at Berry

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you