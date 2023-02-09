Local Sports Schedule for 2-11 to 2-13 Feb 9, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday, Feb. 11PREP BASKETBALL3 p.m. – Darlington girls vs. Armuchee/Pepperell winner (Region 7-A Division I Tournament, at Armuchee High)4:30 p.m. – Darlington boys vs. Pepperell/Trion winner (Region 7-A Division I Tournament, at Armuchee High)5 p.m. – Rome girls vs. Creekview (Region 6-AAAAAA Tournament, at Rome High)6 p.m. – Trion girls vs. Coosa/Chattooga winner (Region 7-A Division I Tournament, at Armuchee High)6:30 p.m. – Rome boys vs. Creekview (Region 6-AAAAAA Tournament, at Rome High)7:30 p.m. – Chattooga boys vs. Coosa/Dade County winner (Region 7-A Division I Tournament, at Armuchee High)PREP WRESTLINGTBA – Pepperell, Armuchee, Coosa, Darlington qualifiers at Class A Sectionals (Trion High)TBA – Model qualifiers at Class AA Sectional (Jeff Davis High)TBA – Rome qualifiers at Class AAAAAA Sectionals (Johns Creek High)PREP SOCCER2 p.m. – Rome boys vs. Prattville, Ala. (Capital of Dreams Classic, Montgomery, Ala.)COLLEGE BASKETBALL3 p.m. – Shorter women at Mississippi College5 p.m. – Shorter men at Mississippi CollegeCOLLEGE BASEBALL1 p.m. – Shorter at Tusculum (Doubleheader)COLLEGE SOFTBALL12 p.m. – Shorter vs. Kentucky Wesleyan (Charger Chillout, Albertville, Ala.)5 p.m. – Shorter vs. Lincoln Memorial (Charger Chillout, Albertville, Ala.)COLLEGE TRACKTBA – Berry men, women at SamfordCOLLEGE TENNIS10 a.m. – Christian Brothers men, women at Shorter3 p.m. – Christian Brothers men, women at Berry (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)COLLEGE LACROSSE2 p.m. – Huntingdon men at Berry4 p.m. – Cumberlands women at ShorterSunday, Feb. 12COLLEGE BASKETBALL1 p.m. – Berry women at Centre3 p.m. – Berry men at CentreCOLLEGE SOFTBALL11 a.m. – Shorter vs. Miles College (Charger Chillout, Albertville, Ala.)1:30 p.m. – Shorter vs. Carson-Newman (Charger Chillout, Albertville, Ala.)Monday, Feb. 13PREP SOCCER5:30 p.m. – Pepperell girls at Armuchee7 p.m. – Trion boys at Model7:30 p.m. – Pepperell boys at ArmucheePREP BASEBALL4 p.m. – Model at Coosa4 p.m. – Bremen at PepperellPREP TENNIS4 p.m. – Coosa at Unity Christian (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)COLLEGE BASKETBALL5:30 p.m. – Georgia Highlands women at Andrew College7 p.m. – Georgia Highlands men at Central Georgia Technical Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Rockmart woman charged in wreck that killed 5-year-old son Report: Adairsville man shot son in restaurant parking lot Rome Police: Investigation continues into shooting death of 56-year-old Aragon man Saturday night Bartow schools: Student faces battery, assault charges after hitting another child with scissors Rockmart woman charged in wreck that killed 5-year-old son Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.