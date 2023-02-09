Local Sports Schedule for 2-10 Feb 9, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP BASKETBALL4 p.m. – Armuchee girls vs. Pepperell (Region 7-A Division I Tournament, at Armuchee High)5:30 p.m. – Pepperell boys vs. Trion (Region 7-A Division I Tournament, at Armuchee High)7 p.m. – Coosa girls vs. Chattooga (Region 7-A Division I Tournament, at Armuchee High)8:30 p.m. – Coosa boys vs. Dade County (Region 7-A Division I Tournament, at Armuchee High)PREP WRESTLINGTBA – Pepperell, Model, Rome girls qualifiers at Section A Sectionals (Upson Lee High)PREP SOCCER3:45 p.m. – Rome boys vs. Hoover, Ala. (Capital of Dreams Classic, Montgomery, Ala.)4 p.m. – Unity Christian girls at Pepperell5 p.m. – Coahulla Creek girls at Coosa5:30 p.m. – Rome girls at Heritage5:30 p.m. – Adairsville girls at Darlington7 p.m. – Adairsville boys at Darlington7 p.m. – Coahulla Creek boys at CoosaCOLLEGE BASKETBALL7 p.m. – Berry women at Sewanee9 p.m. – Berry men at SewaneeCOLLEGE BASEBALL4 p.m. – Shorter at TusculumCOLLEGE SOFTBALL1 p.m. – Shorter vs. Spring Hill College (Charger Chillout, Albertville, Ala.)3:30 p.m. – Shorter vs. Kentucky State (Charger Chillout, Albertville, Ala.) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Rockmart woman charged in wreck that killed 5-year-old son Report: Adairsville man shot son in restaurant parking lot Rome Police: Investigation continues into shooting death of 56-year-old Aragon man Saturday night Rockmart woman charged in wreck that killed 5-year-old son Bartow schools: Student faces battery, assault charges after hitting another child with scissors Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.