PREP BASKETBALL

4 p.m. – Armuchee boys vs. Trion (Region 6-A Public Tournament, Armuchee High)

6 p.m. – Fannin County girls at Model

6 p.m. – Alexander girls at Rome

7:30 p.m. – Fannin County boys at Model

7:30 p.m. – Alexander boys at Rome

PREP SOCCER

5 p.m. – Pepperell girls at LaFayette

5 p.m. – Coosa girls at Temple

5:30 p.m. – Trion boys at Model

5:30 p.m. – Cartersville girls at Rome

5:30 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Adairsville

7 p.m. – Coosa boys at Temple

7 p.m. – Pepperell boys at LaFayette

7:30 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Adairsville

7:30 p.m. – Cartersville boys at Rome

PREP BASEBALL

5 p.m. – Adairsville at Model (scrimmage)

COLLEGE TENNIS

2:30 p.m. – Brenau women at Berry

