Local Sports Schedule for 2-10 Feb 8, 2022

PREP BASKETBALL
4 p.m. – Armuchee boys vs. Trion (Region 6-A Public Tournament, Armuchee High)
6 p.m. – Fannin County girls at Model
6 p.m. – Alexander girls at Rome
7:30 p.m. – Fannin County boys at Model
7:30 p.m. – Alexander boys at Rome

PREP SOCCER
5 p.m. – Pepperell girls at LaFayette
5 p.m. – Coosa girls at Temple
5:30 p.m. – Trion boys at Model
5:30 p.m. – Cartersville girls at Rome
5:30 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Adairsville
7 p.m. – Coosa boys at Temple
7 p.m. – Pepperell boys at LaFayette
7:30 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Adairsville
7:30 p.m. – Cartersville boys at Rome

PREP BASEBALL
5 p.m. – Adairsville at Model (scrimmage)

COLLEGE TENNIS
2:30 p.m. – Brenau women at Berry