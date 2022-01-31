PREP BASKETBALL

6 p.m. – Chattooga girls at Model

6 p.m. – East Paulding girls at Rome

6 p.m. – Dade County girls at Coosa

6 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Gordon Lee

6 p.m. – North Cobb Christian girls at Darlington

7:30 p.m. – Chattooga boys at Model

7:30 p.m. – East Paulding boys at Rome

7:30 p.m. – Dade County boys at Coosa

7:30 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Gordon Lee

7:30 p.m. – North Cobb Christian boys at Darlington

PREP SOCCER

5 p.m. – Pepperell girls at Temple

5 p.m. – Darlington girls at Adairsville

5 p.m. – Armuchee girls at North Murray

5:30 p.m. – Chattooga girls at Coosa

6 p.m. – Coosa boys at Rome

7 p.m. – Pepperell boys at Temple

7 p.m. – Darlington boys at Adairsville

7 p.m. – Armuchee boys at North Murray

7:30 p.m. – Rome girls at Allatoona

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m. – Emmanuel College at Shorter

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you