Local Sports Schedule for 2-1 Jan 31, 2023 48 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP SOCCER5 p.m. – Pepperell girls at Temple7 p.m. – Pepperell boys at TempleCOLLEGE BASKETBALL5:30 p.m. – Georgia Highlands women at Andrew College7 p.m. – Gordon State men at Georgia HighlandsCOLLEGE BASEBALL1 p.m. – Morehouse at ShorterCOLLEGE LACROSSE7 p.m. – Oglethorpe men at Shorter Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now New national chain store coming to Indian Hills Shopping Center Cartersville man sentenced in drug trafficking, body dismemberment case Rules set for producing, selling cannabis oil in Georgia One dead following officer-involved shooting in Gordon County Looking north: Developers and businesses are eyeing North Rome - here's what's coming Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.