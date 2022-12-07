Local Sports Schedule for 12-9 Dec 7, 2022 31 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Pepperell girls at Armuchee6 p.m. – Coosa girls at Darlington6 p.m. – Allatoona girls at Rome6 p.m. – Model girls at Murray County6 p.m. – Harvester Christian Academy girls at Unity Christian7:30 p.m. – Pepperell boys at Armuchee7:30 p.m. – Coosa boys at Darlington7:30 p.m. – Allatoona boys at Rome7:30 p.m. – Model boys at Murray County7:30 p.m. – Harvester Christian Academy boys at Unity ChristianPREP WRESTLING5 p.m. – Darlington, Cherokee County (Ala.) at Coosa5:30 p.m. – Armuchee, North Cobb Christian at Pickens5:30 p.m. – Model at Adairsville5:30 p.m. – Pepperell at McCallie Invitational (McCallie School, Chattanooga, Tenn.)COLLEGE BASKETBALL2 p.m. – Georgia Highlands women at Eastern Florida State5:30 p.m. – Montevallo women at Shorter7:30 p.m. – Montevallo men at Shorter Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now UPDATED: Police not pursuing charges in weekend shooting at this time Updated: Collision at Martha Berry, Fifth Avenue kills Rome man Friday evening; memorial services pending. 'I'm a warrior for God': Herschel Walker stumps in Floyd County Monday morning wreck claims 19-year-old driver; third fatal accident in eight days in Floyd County Jury finds man guilty of voluntary manslaughter in Robin Hood Road shooting Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back