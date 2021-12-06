Local Sports Schedule for 12-8 Dec 6, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP WRESTLING5:30 p.m. – Model at CedartownTBA – Coosa at Dade CountyCOLLEGE BASKETBALL5:30 p.m. – Andrew College Women at Georgia Highlands7:30 p.m. – Middle Georgia Prep Men at Georgia Highlands Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Police: Rome man intentionally caused wrecks over a four year period to defraud insurers A sad time in America Bartow man charged with murder, witnesses say he attacked a woman with a hammer Rome man killed in wreck on Ga. 101 in Polk County Savoy sneak peek: Car lovers paradise soon to open in Cartersville Local Events Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back