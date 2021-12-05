Local sports schedule for 12-7 Dec 5, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Model girls at Fannin County6 p.m. – Coosa girls at Gordon Central6 p.m. – Bowdon girls at Armuchee6 p.m. – Bremen girls at Darlington7:30 p.m. – Model boys at Fannin County7:30 p.m. – Coosa boys at Gordon Central7:30 p.m. – Bowdon boys at Armuchee7:30 p.m. – Bremen boys at DarlingtonPREP WRESTLING5 p.m. – Rockmart, Gordon Lee at Pepperell5:30 p.m. – Gordon Central, Cherokee County (Ala.) at ModelTBA – Coosa, Fort Payne (Ala.) at Chattooga Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Police: Rome man intentionally caused wrecks over a four year period to defraud insurers A sad time in America Bartow man charged with murder, witnesses say he attacked a woman with a hammer Rome man killed in wreck on Ga. 101 in Polk County Savoy sneak peek: Car lovers paradise soon to open in Cartersville Local Events Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back