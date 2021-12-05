PREP BASKETBALL

6 p.m. – Model girls at Fannin County

6 p.m. – Coosa girls at Gordon Central

6 p.m. – Bowdon girls at Armuchee

6 p.m. – Bremen girls at Darlington

7:30 p.m. – Model boys at Fannin County

7:30 p.m. – Coosa boys at Gordon Central

7:30 p.m. – Bowdon boys at Armuchee

7:30 p.m. – Bremen boys at Darlington

PREP WRESTLING

5 p.m. – Rockmart, Gordon Lee at Pepperell

5:30 p.m. – Gordon Central, Cherokee County (Ala.) at Model

TBA – Coosa, Fort Payne (Ala.) at Chattooga

