Local Sports Schedule for 12-6 Dec 4, 2022 PREP BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Darlington girls at Pepperell6 p.m. – Rome girls at Woodstock6 p.m. – Model girls at Fannin County6 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Dalton Academy6 p.m. – Dade County girls at Coosa6 p.m. – Unity Christian girls at Sonoraville7:30 p.m. – Darlington boys at Pepperell7:30 p.m. – Rome boys at Woodstock7:30 p.m. – Model boys at Fannin County7:30 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Dalton Academy7:30 p.m. – Dade County boys at Coosa7:30 p.m. – Unity Christian boys at SonoravillePREP WRESTLING5 p.m. – Model, Paulding County at Pepperell5 p.m. – Darlington, Ridgeland at Ringgold5:30 p.m. – Armuchee, Chattooga at Calhoun