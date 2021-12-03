Local Sports Schedule for 12-4 to 12-6 Dec 3, 2021 47 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Saturday, Dec. 4PREP BASKETBALL12:30 p.m. – Atlanta Classical Academy boys at Armuchee3 p.m. – Darlington girls at Rockmart4:30 p.m. – Darlington boys at RockmartPREP WRESTLING9 a.m. – Armuchee at Walton Duals9 a.m. – Model at Santa Slam (South Forsyth High)9 a.m. – Pepperell at Carrollton DualsTBA – Coosa at Mountaineer Duals (North Murray High)COLLEGE BASKETBALL1 p.m. – Georgia Highlands Women at Central Georgia Tech3 p.m. – Shorter Women at Union4 p.m. – Georgia Highlands Men at Gulf Coast State5 p.m. – Shorter Men at Union5 p.m. – Berry Women at Oglethorpe7 p.m. – Berry Men at OglethorpeMonday Dec. 6PREP BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Pepperell girls at Chattooga7:30 p.m. – Pepperell boys at ChattoogaCOLLEGE BASKETBALL5:30 p.m. – Wallace State-Hanceville Women at Georgia Highlands Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Police: Rome man intentionally caused wrecks over a four year period to defraud insurers Go Time! Family Fun facility to open in mid-December UPDATED: Rome man killed in wreck on Ga. 101 in Polk County Gordon County man in Hays State Prison schemed to steal $3 million in heavy equipment Report: Off-duty officer foils drug sale in Cartersville bar Local Events Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back