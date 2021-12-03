Saturday, Dec. 4

PREP BASKETBALL

12:30 p.m. – Atlanta Classical Academy boys at Armuchee

3 p.m. – Darlington girls at Rockmart

4:30 p.m. – Darlington boys at Rockmart

PREP WRESTLING

9 a.m. – Armuchee at Walton Duals

9 a.m. – Model at Santa Slam (South Forsyth High)

9 a.m. – Pepperell at Carrollton Duals

TBA – Coosa at Mountaineer Duals (North Murray High)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

1 p.m. – Georgia Highlands Women at Central Georgia Tech

3 p.m. – Shorter Women at Union

4 p.m. – Georgia Highlands Men at Gulf Coast State

5 p.m. – Shorter Men at Union

5 p.m. – Berry Women at Oglethorpe

7 p.m. – Berry Men at Oglethorpe

Monday Dec. 6

PREP BASKETBALL

6 p.m. – Pepperell girls at Chattooga

7:30 p.m. – Pepperell boys at Chattooga

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m. – Wallace State-Hanceville Women at Georgia Highlands

