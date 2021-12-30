Local Sports Schedule for 12-31 Dec 30, 2021 18 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP WRESTLING9 a.m. – Pepperell at Calhoun New Year’s Duals (Calhoun High)TBA – Coosa girls at Queen of the County Tournament (Harris County High)COLLEGE BASKETBALL2 p.m. – Fort Valley State Men at Shorter3 p.m. – Agnes Scott Women at Berry3 p.m. – Georgia Highlands Men vs. Northwest Florida State (Panama City, Fla.)4 p.m. – Georgia College Women at Shorter Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Patterns of aggressive, impaired driving fuel record levels of wreck deaths in 2021 Cherokee County mother charged with assault on newborn Rockmart quadruple murder case remains in limbo, hearing scheduled for January COVID deaths, cases rise locally Properties expected to close soon as plans for The Point on Martha Berry Boulevard move forward Local Events Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back