PREP WRESTLING

9 a.m. – Pepperell at Calhoun New Year’s Duals (Calhoun High)

TBA – Coosa girls at Queen of the County Tournament (Harris County High)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

2 p.m. – Fort Valley State Men at Shorter

3 p.m. – Agnes Scott Women at Berry

3 p.m. – Georgia Highlands Men vs. Northwest Florida State (Panama City, Fla.)

4 p.m. – Georgia College Women at Shorter

