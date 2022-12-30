Local Sports Schedule for 12-31 to 1-2 Dec 30, 2022 45 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday, Dec. 31COLLEGE BASKETBALL1 p.m. – Georgia Highlands men vs. Northwest Florida State College (at Gulf Coast State College)2 p.m. – Shorter women at West Georgia4 p.m. – Shorter men at West Georgia5 p.m. – Georgia Highlands women vs. Snow College (Americus)Sunday, Jan. 1COLLEGE BASKETBALL1 p.m. – Georgia Highlands women vs. Gulf Coast State College (Americus)Monday, Jan. 2COLLEGE BASKETBALL7 p.m. – Action Sports Academy men at Georgia Highlands Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now How Georgia's new Medicaid work requirement program will work Missing Floyd County man's body found in Polk County How Georgia's new Medicaid work requirement program will work Calhoun man charged with DUI, hit and run following fire truck wreck All that a judge should be: Community honors, remembers Judge Harold L. Murphy Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.