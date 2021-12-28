Local Sports Schedule for 12-30 Dec 28, 2021 44 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP BASKETBALL11 a.m. – Darlington girls vs. LaGrange (Heard County Holiday Classic, Heard County High)4:30 p.m. – Armuchee boys vs. Westminster Schools of Augusta (Big Blue Classic, Model High)6 p.m. – Model boys vs. Effingham County (Big Blue Classic, Model High)6 p.m. – Unity Christian girls at Pepperell7:30 p.m. – Unity Christian boys at PepperellTBA – Rome boys vs. TBA (Carpet Capital Christmas Classic, Christian Heritage)TBA – Armuchee girls vs. TBA (Carpet Capital Christmas Classic, Christian Heritage)TBA – Coosa girls vs. TBA (Battle of the States Tournament, Towns County High)TBA – Coosa boys vs. TBA (Battle of the States Tournament, Towns County High)PREP WRESTLING9 a.m. – Model at Murray County Invitational (Murray County High)COLLEGE BASKETBALL2 p.m. – Georgia Highlands Men at Gulf Coast State2 p.m. – Georgia Highlands Women vs. Tallahassee Community College (at South Georgia Tech, Americus)3 p.m. – Berry Men vs. Carthage College (Nashville Shootout, Nashville, Tenn.)PROFESSIONAL SOCCER6:30 p.m. – Rome Gladiators at Memphis Americans Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Patterns of aggressive, impaired driving fuel record levels of wreck deaths in 2021 COVID deaths, cases rise locally Rockmart quadruple murder case remains in limbo, hearing scheduled for January Powder Springs man arrested in road rage shooting 'What’ll ya have … What’ll ya have?': The Varsity to be located on Spider Webb Drive in North Rome Local Events Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back