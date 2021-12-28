PREP BASKETBALL

11 a.m. – Darlington girls vs. LaGrange (Heard County Holiday Classic, Heard County High)

4:30 p.m. – Armuchee boys vs. Westminster Schools of Augusta (Big Blue Classic, Model High)

6 p.m. – Model boys vs. Effingham County (Big Blue Classic, Model High)

6 p.m. – Unity Christian girls at Pepperell

7:30 p.m. – Unity Christian boys at Pepperell

TBA – Rome boys vs. TBA (Carpet Capital Christmas Classic, Christian Heritage)

TBA – Armuchee girls vs. TBA (Carpet Capital Christmas Classic, Christian Heritage)

TBA – Coosa girls vs. TBA (Battle of the States Tournament, Towns County High)

TBA – Coosa boys vs. TBA (Battle of the States Tournament, Towns County High)

PREP WRESTLING

9 a.m. – Model at Murray County Invitational (Murray County High)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

2 p.m. – Georgia Highlands Men at Gulf Coast State

2 p.m. – Georgia Highlands Women vs. Tallahassee Community College (at South Georgia Tech, Americus)

3 p.m. – Berry Men vs. Carthage College (Nashville Shootout, Nashville, Tenn.)

PROFESSIONAL SOCCER

6:30 p.m. – Rome Gladiators at Memphis Americans

