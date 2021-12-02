Local Sports Schedule for 12-3 Dec 2, 2021 51 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Model girls at Armuchee6 p.m – Woodland girls at Pepperell6 p.m. – Rome girls at Harrison6 p.m. – Cherokee County (Ala.) girls at Coosa6 p.m. – Darlington girls at Our Lady of Mercy7:30 p.m. – Fulton Leadership Academy boys at Armuchee7:30 p.m – Woodland boys at Pepperell7:30 p.m. – Rome boys at Harrison7:30 p.m. – Cherokee County (Ala.) boys at Coosa7:30 p.m. – Darlington boys at Our Lady of MercyPREP WRESTLING5:30 p.m. – Model at Santa Slam (South Forsyth High)COLLEGE BASKETBALL8 p.m. – Georgia Highlands Men at Chipola Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Police: Rome man intentionally caused wrecks over a four year period to defraud insurers Go Time! Family Fun facility to open in mid-December Honeymoon Bakery team places first in Food Network Holiday Baking Championship Report: Off-duty officer foils drug sale in Cartersville bar Gordon County man in Hays State Prison schemed to steal $3 million in heavy equipment Local Events Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back