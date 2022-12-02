Local Sports Schedule for 12-3 to 12-5 Dec 2, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday, Dec. 3PREP BASKETBALL12:30 p.m. – Pepperell girls at Unity Christian1 p.m. – Darlington girls at Pickens2 p.m. – Pepperell boys at Unity Christian4 p.m. – Cedar Bluff (Ala.) girls at Coosa5:30 p.m. – Cedar Bluff (Ala.) boys at Coosa6:30 p.m. – Darlington boys at Cherokee (Sandy Spiel Showdown)PREP WRESTLING8:30 a.m. – Coosa at North Murray Mountaineer Duals (North Murray High)9 a.m. – Pepperell, Armuchee, Rome at Trojan Wars (Carrollton High)9 a.m. – Model at Creekview Invitational (Creekview High)COLLEGE BASKETBALL4 p.m. – Oglethorpe women at Berry6 p.m. – Oglethorpe men at BerryTBA – Georgia Highlands women at East Georgia StateSunday, Dec. 4COLLEGE BASKETBALL3 p.m. – Shorter women at Alabama-Huntsville5 p.m. – Shorter men at Alabama-Huntsville Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Cave Spring police officer arrested alongside three others on drug conspiracy charges 'I'm a warrior for God': Herschel Walker stumps in Floyd County Silver Creek woman charged with second-degree vehicular homicide in collision that killed Summerville man 'You're going to serve every day': Rome man sentenced to 30 years in prison, life on probation, for molesting a child Murray County school administrator charged with child molestation Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back