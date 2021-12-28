PREP BASKETBALL

10 a.m. – Darlington boys vs. Ezell-Harding Christian, Tenn. (Holiday Hoops Panama City Tournament, Panama City, Fla.)

2 p.m. – Darlington girls vs. Northgate (Heard County Holiday Classic, Heard County High)

6 p.m. – Model boys vs. Douglass (Big Blue Classic, Model High)

TBA – Rome boys vs. TBA (Carpet Capital Christmas Classic, Christian Heritage)

TBA – Armuchee girls vs. TBA (Carpet Capital Christmas Classic, Christian Heritage)

TBA – Coosa girls vs. TBA (Battle of the States Tournament, Towns County High)

TBA – Coosa boys vs. TBA (Battle of the States Tournament, Towns County High)

PREP WRESTLING

9 a.m. – Pepperell, Model, Coosa at Jacket Invitational (Rockmart High)

TBA – Armuchee at Hook’em Holiday Clash (Suwanee)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

1 p.m. – Berry Men vs. Wheaton College (Nashville Shootout, Nashville, Tenn.)

3 p.m. – Georgia Highlands Women vs. Eastern Florida State (at South Georgia Tech, Americus)

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you