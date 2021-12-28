Local Sports Schedule for 12-29 Dec 28, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP BASKETBALL10 a.m. – Darlington boys vs. Ezell-Harding Christian, Tenn. (Holiday Hoops Panama City Tournament, Panama City, Fla.)2 p.m. – Darlington girls vs. Northgate (Heard County Holiday Classic, Heard County High)6 p.m. – Model boys vs. Douglass (Big Blue Classic, Model High)TBA – Rome boys vs. TBA (Carpet Capital Christmas Classic, Christian Heritage)TBA – Armuchee girls vs. TBA (Carpet Capital Christmas Classic, Christian Heritage)TBA – Coosa girls vs. TBA (Battle of the States Tournament, Towns County High)TBA – Coosa boys vs. TBA (Battle of the States Tournament, Towns County High)PREP WRESTLING9 a.m. – Pepperell, Model, Coosa at Jacket Invitational (Rockmart High)TBA – Armuchee at Hook’em Holiday Clash (Suwanee)COLLEGE BASKETBALL1 p.m. – Berry Men vs. Wheaton College (Nashville Shootout, Nashville, Tenn.)3 p.m. – Georgia Highlands Women vs. Eastern Florida State (at South Georgia Tech, Americus) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Patterns of aggressive, impaired driving fuel record levels of wreck deaths in 2021 COVID deaths, cases rise locally Rockmart quadruple murder case remains in limbo, hearing scheduled for January Powder Springs man arrested in road rage shooting 'What’ll ya have … What’ll ya have?': The Varsity to be located on Spider Webb Drive in North Rome Local Events Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back