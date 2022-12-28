Local Sports Schedule for 12-29 Dec 28, 2022 45 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP FOOTBALL10 a.m. – Georgia Elite Classic 8th-grade All-Star Game (Barron Stadium)12:45 p.m. – Georgia Elite Classic Senior All-Star Game (Barron Stadium)3:30 p.m. – Georgia Elite Classic Junior All-Star Game (Barron Stadium)6:15 p.m. – Georgia Elite Classic Sophomore vs. Freshmen All-Star Game (Barron Stadium)PREP BASKETBALL4 p.m. – Rome girls vs. Brunswick (Vereen Christmas Shootout, Colquitt County High)4:30 p.m. – Rome boys vs. North Cobb Christian (Big Blue Classic, Model High)6 p.m. – Model boys vs. New Faith (Big Blue Classic, Model High)TBA – Darlington girls vs. TBA (Christian Heritage Christmas Tournament, Christian Heritage School, Dalton)TBA – Darlington boys vs. TBA (Marlin Christmas Classic, Arnold High, Panama City Beach, Fla.)TBA – Coosa girls vs. TBA (Battle of the States Tournament, Hiawassee)TBA – Coosa boys vs. TBA (Battle of the States Tournament, Hiawassee)PREP WRESTLING9 a.m. – Model, Coosa at Rockmart Invitational (Rockmart High)9 a.m. – Pepperell, Armuchee at Hook Em Tournament (Lambert High)COLLEGE BASKETBALL2 p.m. – Berry men vs. Piedmont (Emory Classic, Emory University) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now How Georgia's new Medicaid work requirement program will work Missing Floyd County man's body found in Polk County How Georgia's new Medicaid work requirement program will work After 65 years, Wilson service station in LaFayette closing up shop Harbin Clinic, Atrium Health Floyd confirm merger plans Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.