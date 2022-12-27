Local Sports Schedule for 12-28 Dec 27, 2022 50 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP BASKETBALL10 a.m. – Darlington girls vs. Cass (Christian Heritage Christmas Tournament, Christian Heritage School, Dalton)11:30 a.m. – Darlington boys vs. Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) (Marlin Christmas Classic, Arnold High, Panama City Beach, Fla.)3 p.m. – Model boys vs. Heritage-Catoosa (Big Blue Classic, Model High)6 p.m. – Rome boys vs. Coahulla Creek (Big Blue Classic, Model High)7 p.m. – Rome girls vs. Colquitt County (Vereen Christmas Shootout, Colquitt County High)7 p.m. – Coosa girls vs. Towns County (Battle of the States Tournament, Hiawassee)8:30 p.m. – Coosa boys vs. Towns County (Battle of the States Tournament, Hiawassee)PREP WRESTLING9 a.m. – Pepperell, Armuchee at Hook Em Tournament (Lambert High) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now How Georgia's new Medicaid work requirement program will work Harbin Clinic, Atrium Health Floyd confirm merger plans How Georgia's new Medicaid work requirement program will work After 65 years, Wilson service station in LaFayette closing up shop Board approves, introduces Belew as new Armuchee head coach Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.