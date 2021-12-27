PREP BASKETBALL

10 a.m. – Armuchee girls vs. Baylor, Tenn. (Carpet Capital Christmas Classic, Christian Heritage)

11 a.m. – Darlington boys vs. Franklin County, Fla. (Holiday Hoops Panama City Tournament, Panama City, Fla.)

11:30 a.m. – Rome boys vs. Westminster (Carpet Capital Christmas Classic, Christian Heritage)

3:30 p.m. – Darlington girls vs. Lanier (Heard County Holiday Classic, Heard County High)

4 p.m. – Coosa girls vs. Murphy, N.C. (Battle of the States Tournament, Towns County High)

5:30 p.m. – Coosa boys vs. Murphy, N.C. (Battle of the States Tournament, Towns County High)

6 p.m. – Model boys vs. Wilson Academy (Big Blue Classic, Model High)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

3 p.m. – Georgia Highlands Women vs. Gulf Coast State (at South Georgia Tech, Americus)

