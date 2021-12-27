Local Sports Schedule for 12-28 Dec 27, 2021 20 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP BASKETBALL10 a.m. – Armuchee girls vs. Baylor, Tenn. (Carpet Capital Christmas Classic, Christian Heritage)11 a.m. – Darlington boys vs. Franklin County, Fla. (Holiday Hoops Panama City Tournament, Panama City, Fla.)11:30 a.m. – Rome boys vs. Westminster (Carpet Capital Christmas Classic, Christian Heritage)3:30 p.m. – Darlington girls vs. Lanier (Heard County Holiday Classic, Heard County High)4 p.m. – Coosa girls vs. Murphy, N.C. (Battle of the States Tournament, Towns County High)5:30 p.m. – Coosa boys vs. Murphy, N.C. (Battle of the States Tournament, Towns County High)6 p.m. – Model boys vs. Wilson Academy (Big Blue Classic, Model High)COLLEGE BASKETBALL3 p.m. – Georgia Highlands Women vs. Gulf Coast State (at South Georgia Tech, Americus) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now 'What’ll ya have … What’ll ya have?': The Varsity to be located on Spider Webb Drive in North Rome Rockmart woman killed, 1 injured in Sunday morning wreck on Rome bypass Several seriously injured in U.S 27 wreck near Old Cedartown Road Four Floyd County residents die of COVID just before Christmas; new cases on the rise Powder Springs man arrested in road rage shooting Local Events Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back