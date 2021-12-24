Local Sports Schedule for 12-25 to 12-27 Dec 24, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Dec. 27PREP BASKETBALL12:45 p.m. – Darlington boys vs. Rutherford, Fla. (Holiday Hoops Panama City Tournament, Panama City, Fla.)1 p.m. – Rome girls vs. Americus (State Farm Arena, Atlanta)2:30 p.m. – Rome boys vs. Americus (State Farm Arena, Atlanta)7:30 p.m. – Mt. Zion boys at Pepperell Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now 'What’ll ya have … What’ll ya have?': The Varsity to be located on Spider Webb Drive in North Rome Several seriously injured in U.S 27 wreck near Old Cedartown Road Chase through Polk, Haralson ends in officer-involved shooting Report: Inmate had phone in cell Multi-agency task force, dubbed Operation Safe Christmas, arrests 6 in child sex sting Local Events Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back