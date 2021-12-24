Monday, Dec. 27

PREP BASKETBALL

12:45 p.m. – Darlington boys vs. Rutherford, Fla. (Holiday Hoops Panama City Tournament, Panama City, Fla.)

1 p.m. – Rome girls vs. Americus (State Farm Arena, Atlanta)

2:30 p.m. – Rome boys vs. Americus (State Farm Arena, Atlanta)

7:30 p.m. – Mt. Zion boys at Pepperell

