Local Sports Schedule for 12-22 Dec 20, 2021

PREP FOOTBALL
10 a.m. – Georgia Elite Classic Eighth-Grade Game (Barron Stadium)
12:45 p.m. – Georgia Elite Classic 12th and 11th-Grade Game (Barron Stadium)
3:30 p.m. – Georgia Elite Classic 10th and 9th-Grade Game (Barron Stadium)