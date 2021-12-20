Local sports schedule for 12-21 Dec 20, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP BASKETBALL1:30 p.m. – Pepperell boys at Bremen6 p.m. – Unity Christian girls at Coosa7:30 p.m. – Unity Christian boys at CoosaPREP WRESTLING9 a.m. – Armuchee at Colonel Harvey Duals (Cartersville)9 a.m. – Pepperell, Model at Hillgrove Individual Tournament (Hillgrove High) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Report: Inmate had phone in cell The Varsity announces Rome location Fred Taylor remembered for leadership, vision, generosity Woman sentenced to serve 10 years in prison in child, sex abuse case Chase through Polk, Haralson ends in officer-involved shooting Local Events Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back