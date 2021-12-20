PREP BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m. – Pepperell boys at Bremen

6 p.m. – Unity Christian girls at Coosa

7:30 p.m. – Unity Christian boys at Coosa

PREP WRESTLING

9 a.m. – Armuchee at Colonel Harvey Duals (Cartersville)

9 a.m. – Pepperell, Model at Hillgrove Individual Tournament (Hillgrove High)

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you