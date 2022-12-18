Local Sports Schedule for 12-20 Dec 18, 2022 12 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP BASKETBALL4 p.m. – Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament girls third-place game (Berry College)5:30 p.m. – Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament boys third-place game (Berry College)7 p.m. – Model girls vs. TBA (Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament championship game, Berry College)8:30 p.m. – Model boys vs. TBA (Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament championship game, Berry College)PREP WRESTLING9 a.m. – Pepperell at Hillgrove Invitational (Hillgrove High)COLLEGE BASKETBALL2 p.m. – Berry women vs. Saint Mary’s College (Nashville Shootout, Nashville, Tenn.)4 p.m. – Berry men vs. Hampden Sydney (Nashville Shootout, Nashville, Tenn.) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Floyd County Jail report for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 Around Town: Peach Cobbler Factory coming to Rome, Cartersville. Beer garden's ultimate cold one. 'Kindred,' shot in Rome, debuts today Report illustrates events leading up to West Rome shooting death, victim identified Woman struck by a vehicle Saturday has died Around Town: The mysterious final chapter on the Claremont House sale. Sparrow Pointe still on point. Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.