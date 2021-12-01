Local Sports Schedule for 12-2 Dec 1, 2021 38 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Rome boys at Chattooga7:30 p.m. – Pepperell boys at Excel ChristianPREP WRESTLING5 p.m. – Trion, Redtop at Pepperell5:30 p.m. – Coosa, Mt. Zion at ArmucheePREP SWIMMING4:30 p.m. – Creekview/Cass at RomeCOLLEGE BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Shorter Women at Christian Brothers8 p.m. – Shorter Men at Christian BrothersCOLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVINGTBA – Berry Women and Men at SCAD Invitational (Savannah) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Police: Rome man intentionally caused wrecks over a four year period to defraud insurers Go Time! Family Fun facility to open in mid-December Honeymoon Bakery team places first in Food Network Holiday Baking Championship Report: Off-duty officer foils drug sale in Cartersville bar Back on Broad: Rome's Christmas Parade is Tuesday night Local Events Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back