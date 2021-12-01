PREP BASKETBALL

6 p.m. – Rome boys at Chattooga

7:30 p.m. – Pepperell boys at Excel Christian

PREP WRESTLING

5 p.m. – Trion, Redtop at Pepperell

5:30 p.m. – Coosa, Mt. Zion at Armuchee

PREP SWIMMING

4:30 p.m. – Creekview/Cass at Rome

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m. – Shorter Women at Christian Brothers

8 p.m. – Shorter Men at Christian Brothers

COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING

TBA – Berry Women and Men at SCAD Invitational (Savannah)

