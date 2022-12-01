Local Sports Schedule for 12-2 Dec 1, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP FOOTBALL8 p.m. – Rome vs. Langston Hughes (Class AAAAAA Final Four, Lakewood Stadium, Atlanta)PREP BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Cass girls at Model6 p.m. – Pepperell girls at Dade County6 p.m. – Dalton Academy girls at Darlington6 p.m. – Chattooga girls at Armuchee6 p.m. – Coosa girls at Trion6 p.m. – Shiloh Hills girls at Unity Christian7:30 p.m. – Pepperell boys at Dade County7:30 p.m. – Dalton Academy boys at Darlington7:30 p.m. – Chattooga boys at Armuchee7:30 p.m. – Coosa boys at Trion7:30 p.m. – Shiloh Hills boys at Unity ChristianPREP WRESTLING5:30 p.m. – Model at Creekview Invitational (Creekview High)COLLEGE BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Shorter women at West Alabama8 p.m. – Shorter men at West AlabamaCOLLEGE SWIMMINGTBA – Berry at SCAD Invite (Savannah) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Cave Spring police officer arrested alongside three others on drug conspiracy charges Silver Creek woman charged with second-degree vehicular homicide in collision that killed Summerville man, 25. Rome woman charged with insurance fraud Rome police revive overdose victim with Narcan Kemp: FBI investigating active shooter hoax calls statewide, Model High School targeted Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back