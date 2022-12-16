Local Sports Schedule for 12-17 to 12-19 Dec 16, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday, Dec. 17PREP BASKETBALL2 p.m. – Rome girls vs. TBA (Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, Armuchee High)3:30 p.m. – Darlington boys vs. TBA (Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, Armuchee High)PREP WRESTLING8 a.m. – Rome at Possum Snout Duals (Haralson County High)9 a.m. – Coosa, Darlington at Braves Invitational (Heard County High)9 a.m. – Model at Coahulla Creek Duals (Coahulla Creek High)TBA – Pepperell, Armuchee at Gorilla Warfare IX (Berkmar High)PREP SWIMMING5:30 p.m. – Darlington at DaltonCOLLEGE BASKETBALL1 p.m. – Georgia Highlands women vs. Gadsden State (at Shelton State Community College)2 p.m. – Berry women at Agnes Scott CollegeSunday, Dec. 18COLLEGE BASKETBALL2 p.m. – Delta State women at Shorter4 p.m. – Delta State men at ShorterMonday, Dec. 19COLLEGE BASKETBALL12 p.m. – Berry men vs. Roanoke (Nashville Shootout, Nashville, Tenn.)2 p.m. – Berry women vs. Simpson (Nashville Shootout, Nashville, Tenn.) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now 20-year-old man charged with murder after victim found on a West Rome street Saturday night Floyd County Jail report for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 Around Town: Peach Cobbler Factory coming to Rome, Cartersville. Beer garden's ultimate cold one. 'Kindred,' shot in Rome, debuts today Report illustrates events leading up to West Rome shooting death, victim identified Floyd County Sheriff's Office deputy fired after he and his wife are charged with cruelty to children, animals Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.