Local Sports Schedule for 12-16 Dec 15, 2021

PREP BASKETBALL
4 p.m. – Rome girls vs. Pepperell (Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, Armuchee High)
4 p.m. – Unity Christian girls vs. Woodland (Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, Armuchee High)
5:30 p.m. – Chattooga boys vs. Rome (Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, Armuchee High)
5:30 p.m. – Pepperell boys vs. Woodland (Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, Armuchee High)
7 p.m. – Armuchee girls vs. Darlington (Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, Armuchee High)
7 p.m. – Coosa girls vs. Model (Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, Armuchee High)
8:30 p.m. – Armuchee boys vs. Darlington (Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, Armuchee High)
8:30 p.m. – Unity Christian boys vs. Coosa (Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, Armuchee High)

PREP WRESTLING
5 p.m. – Cedartown, Rome at Coosa
5:30 p.m. – Model at Darlington

PREP SWIMMING
4:30 p.m. – Central-Carroll, River Ridge at Rome

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m. – Berry Women at Toccoa Falls