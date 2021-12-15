PREP BASKETBALL

4 p.m. – Rome girls vs. Pepperell (Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, Armuchee High)

4 p.m. – Unity Christian girls vs. Woodland (Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, Armuchee High)

5:30 p.m. – Chattooga boys vs. Rome (Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, Armuchee High)

5:30 p.m. – Pepperell boys vs. Woodland (Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, Armuchee High)

7 p.m. – Armuchee girls vs. Darlington (Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, Armuchee High)

7 p.m. – Coosa girls vs. Model (Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, Armuchee High)

8:30 p.m. – Armuchee boys vs. Darlington (Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, Armuchee High)

8:30 p.m. – Unity Christian boys vs. Coosa (Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, Armuchee High)

PREP WRESTLING

5 p.m. – Cedartown, Rome at Coosa

5:30 p.m. – Model at Darlington

PREP SWIMMING

4:30 p.m. – Central-Carroll, River Ridge at Rome

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m. – Berry Women at Toccoa Falls

