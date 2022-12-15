Local Sports Schedule for 12-16 Dec 15, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP BASKETBALL4 p.m. – Darlington girls vs. Pepperell (Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, Armuchee High)4 p.m. – Coosa girls vs. Unity Christian (Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, Armuchee High)5:30 p.m. – Rome boys vs. Coosa (Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, Armuchee High)5:30 p.m. – Pepperell boys vs. Chattooga (Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, Armuchee High)7 p.m. – Model girls vs. Chattooga (Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, Armuchee High)7 p.m. – Armuchee girls vs. Woodland (Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, Armuchee High)8:30 p.m. – Model boys vs. Unity Christian (Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, Armuchee High)8:30 p.m. – Armuchee boys vs. Woodland (Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, Armuchee High)PREP WRESTLING5:30 p.m. – Model at Coahulla Creek Duals (Coahulla Creek High)TBA – Pepperell, Armuchee at Gorilla Warfare IX (Berkmar High)COLLEGE BASKETBALL5:30 p.m. – Mississippi College women at Shorter6:30 p.m. – Georgia Highlands women at Shelton State7:30 p.m. – Mississippi College men at Shorter Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now 20-year-old man charged with murder after victim found on a West Rome street Saturday night Freedom and justice served: Two men released after 25 years in prison after podcast sheds light on manufactured evidence Floyd County Sheriff's Office deputy fired after he and his wife are charged with cruelty to children, animals Around Town: Peach Cobbler Factory coming to Rome, Cartersville. Beer garden's ultimate cold one. 'Kindred,' shot in Rome, debuts today Floyd County Jail report for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.