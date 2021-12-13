PREP BASKETBALL

4 p.m. – Pepperell girls vs. Unity Christian (Rome Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, Armuchee High)

5:30 p.m. – Model boys vs. Woodland (Rome Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, Armuchee High)

5:30 p.m. – Armuchee boys vs. Unity Christian (Rome Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, Armuchee High)

7 p.m. – Armuchee girls vs. Coosa Rome Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, Armuchee High)

7 p.m. – Darlington girls vs. Model (Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, Armuchee High)

8:30 p.m. – Rome boys vs. Pepperell (Rome Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, Armuchee High)

8:30 p.m. – Coosa boys vs. Darlington (Rome Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, Armuchee High)

PREP WRESTLING

6 p.m. – Armuchee at Kell Quad Meet

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m. – Chattanooga State Men at Georgia Highlands

