Local Sports Schedule for 12-15 Dec 13, 2021

PREP BASKETBALL
4 p.m. – Pepperell girls vs. Unity Christian (Rome Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, Armuchee High)
5:30 p.m. – Model boys vs. Woodland (Rome Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, Armuchee High)
5:30 p.m. – Armuchee boys vs. Unity Christian (Rome Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, Armuchee High)
7 p.m. – Armuchee girls vs. Coosa Rome Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, Armuchee High)
7 p.m. – Darlington girls vs. Model (Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, Armuchee High)
8:30 p.m. – Rome boys vs. Pepperell (Rome Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, Armuchee High)
8:30 p.m. – Coosa boys vs. Darlington (Rome Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, Armuchee High)

PREP WRESTLING
6 p.m. – Armuchee at Kell Quad Meet

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m. – Chattanooga State Men at Georgia Highlands