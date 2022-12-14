Local Sports Schedule for 12-15 Dec 14, 2022 22 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Sonoraville boys at ArmucheePREP WRESTLING6:30 p.m. – Coosa, Gardendale (Ala.) at Ft. Payne (Ala.)PREP SWIMMING4:30 p.m. – Woodstock, East Paulding at Rome Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Freedom and justice served: Two men released after 25 years in prison after podcast sheds light on manufactured evidence 20-year-old man charged with murder after victim found on a West Rome street Saturday night Floyd County Sheriff's Office deputy fired after he and his wife are charged with cruelty to children, animals Around Town: Peach Cobbler Factory coming to Rome, Cartersville. Beer garden's ultimate cold one. 'Kindred,' shot in Rome, debuts today Report illustrates events leading up to West Rome shooting death, victim identified Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.