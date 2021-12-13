Local Sports Schedule for 12-14 Dec 13, 2021 34 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Rome girls at Douglas County6 p.m. – Coosa girls at Haralson County7:30 p.m. – Rome boys at Douglas County7:30 p.m. – Coosa boys at Haralson CountyPREP WRESTLING5 p.m. – Ft. Payne (Ala.), Cartersville at Pepperell5 p.m. – Haralson County, Piedmont (Ala.) at Coosa5:30 p.m. – Model at Chattooga Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Men accused of the shooting deaths of two sisters indicted in Alabama House explosion kills 1, damages nearby buildings in Polk County Prosecutors say woman made children's lives 'hell on earth' Woman sentenced to 15 years in prison for March 2021 wreck death on North Avenue Rome-Floyd Sports Hall of Fame to auction bat signed by Atlanta Braves to help out Culberson family Local Events Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back