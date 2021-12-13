PREP BASKETBALL

6 p.m. – Rome girls at Douglas County

6 p.m. – Coosa girls at Haralson County

7:30 p.m. – Rome boys at Douglas County

7:30 p.m. – Coosa boys at Haralson County

PREP WRESTLING

5 p.m. – Ft. Payne (Ala.), Cartersville at Pepperell

5 p.m. – Haralson County, Piedmont (Ala.) at Coosa

5:30 p.m. – Model at Chattooga

