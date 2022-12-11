Local Sports Schedule for 12-13 Dec 11, 2022 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Coosa girls at Armuchee6 p.m. – Cedartown girls at Rome6 p.m. – Haralson County girls at Model6 p.m. – Trion girls at Pepperell6 p.m. – Darlington girls at Chattooga7:30 p.m. – Coosa boys at Armuchee7:30 p.m. – Cedartown boys at Rome7:30 p.m. – Haralson County boys at Model7:30 p.m. – Trion boys at Pepperell7:30 p.m. – Darlington boys at ChattoogaPREP WRESTLING5 p.m. – Coosa, Rome at Pepperell5:30 p.m. – Armuchee at Fannin CountyCOLLEGE BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Berry women at College of Charleston7:30 p.m. – Roane State men at Georgia Highlands Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Freedom and justice served: Two men released after 25 years in prison after podcast sheds light on manufactured evidence UPDATED: Police not pursuing charges in weekend shooting at this time 20-year-old man charged with murder after victim found on a West Rome street Saturday night Monday morning wreck claims 19-year-old driver; third fatal accident in eight days in Floyd County Floyd County Sheriff's Office deputy fired after he and his wife are charged with cruelty to children, animals Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back