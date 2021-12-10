Saturday, Dec. 11

PREP BASKETBALL

2:30 p.m. – Darlington girls at Trion

2:30 p.m. – Praise Academy girls at Unity Christian

4 p.m. – Gordon Central boys at Armuchee

4 p.m. – Praise Academy boys at Unity Christian

4:30 p.m. – Temple girls at Model

4:30 p.m. – Pepperell boys at Woodland

5 p.m. – Dalton girls at Rome

6 p.m. – Temple boys at Model

6:30 p.m. – Dalton boys at Rome

PREP WRESTLING

9 a.m. – Pepperell, Armuchee at Dragon Duals (Pepperell High)

9 a.m. – Model at Lassiter Duals (Lassiter High)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

2 p.m. – Southern Crescent Technical College Women at Georgia Highlands

2 p.m. – Valdosta State Women at Shorter

4 p.m. – Valdosta State Men at Shorter

6 p.m. – Asbury Women at Berry

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

8 a.m. – Berry Men, Women at Kiawah Half Marathon (Kiawah, S.C.)

Monday, Dec. 13

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m. – West Florida Women at Shorter

6:30 p.m. – Georgia Highlands Women at Wallace State-Hanceville

7:30 p.m. – West Florida Men at Shorter

