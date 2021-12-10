Local Sports Schedule for 12-11 to 12-13 Dec 10, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Saturday, Dec. 11PREP BASKETBALL2:30 p.m. – Darlington girls at Trion2:30 p.m. – Praise Academy girls at Unity Christian4 p.m. – Gordon Central boys at Armuchee4 p.m. – Praise Academy boys at Unity Christian4:30 p.m. – Temple girls at Model4:30 p.m. – Pepperell boys at Woodland5 p.m. – Dalton girls at Rome6 p.m. – Temple boys at Model6:30 p.m. – Dalton boys at RomePREP WRESTLING9 a.m. – Pepperell, Armuchee at Dragon Duals (Pepperell High)9 a.m. – Model at Lassiter Duals (Lassiter High)COLLEGE BASKETBALL2 p.m. – Southern Crescent Technical College Women at Georgia Highlands2 p.m. – Valdosta State Women at Shorter4 p.m. – Valdosta State Men at Shorter6 p.m. – Asbury Women at BerryCOLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY8 a.m. – Berry Men, Women at Kiawah Half Marathon (Kiawah, S.C.)Monday, Dec. 13COLLEGE BASKETBALL5:30 p.m. – West Florida Women at Shorter6:30 p.m. – Georgia Highlands Women at Wallace State-Hanceville7:30 p.m. – West Florida Men at Shorter Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now A sad time in America Prosecutors say woman made children's lives 'hell on earth' Woman sentenced to 15 years in prison for March 2021 wreck death on North Avenue Savoy sneak peek: Car lovers paradise soon to open in Cartersville Police: Rome man intentionally caused wrecks over a four year period to defraud insurers Local Events Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back